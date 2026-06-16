VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 232: Dr. Angus Dalgleish
Tuesday, June 16: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
One of the most important public hearings on COVID vaccine safety ever held in the United States took place on June 3, when Senator Ron Johnson convened a Senate hearing titled, “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research.”
Tonight on VSRF Live, I’ll be joined by one of the hearing’s key witnesses, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, for a firsthand discussion of what was presented, what was learned, and why these questions deserve serious scientific scrutiny.
Dr. Dalgleish is one of the world’s leading oncologists and cancer immunologists. He is Professor Emeritus of Oncology at City St George’s, University of London, a pioneer in cancer immunotherapy and HIV research, and one of the most respected voices raising concerns about unusual cancer patterns reported by clinicians since the rollout of the COVID vaccines.
The Senate hearing brought together physicians, researchers, and patients to examine proposed biological mechanisms that could contribute to cancer development or progression, along with concerns that researchers investigating these issues have faced obstacles in publishing their findings or receiving fair consideration from public health authorities.
Witnesses included Dr. Dalgleish, Dr. Saskia Mostert, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Dr. Sabine Hazan, and others.
Tonight, Dr. Dalgleish will walk us through the evidence presented to the Senate, explain why he believes further investigation is warranted, discuss the reaction to the hearing, and share his thoughts on the future of cancer research, vaccine safety science, and scientific freedom.
I look forward to welcoming Dr. Dalgleish back to VSRF Live tonight!
Steve
PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!
Sign here. It takes less than a minute.
For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:
Mandate the product.
Remove the liability.
Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.
No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.
Why now
For the first time in decades, we have an opening:
Public support is shifting
Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)
Leadership is changing
And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.
What this does
This petition is simple:
Restore liability.
Restore accountability.
End mandates without recourse.
Bottom line
Sign it.
Share it.
Or sit it out, and nothing changes.
PPS: Please share our socials:
Cancer cells cannot survive in the presence of high levels of oxygen.
¨Dr. Otto Warburg received the Nobel prize in 1931 for the discovery that unlike all other cells in the human body, cancer cells do not breathe oxygen. Cancer cells are anaerobic, which means that they derive their energy without needing oxygen. It turns out that cancer cells cannot survive in the presence of high levels of oxygen...¨
Otto Warburg Biographical - Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1931
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1931/warburg/biographical/
Performance Drink - Oxygen Water Concentrate
https://www.performancedrink.com/
@Steve Kirsch: Here is an update on Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, whose collapse you investigated in 2022. She died days ago after years in coma.
https://rethinkgovernment.com/was-thailands-princess-bha-killed-by-covid-vaccination/