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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
12h

Cancer cells cannot survive in the presence of high levels of oxygen.

¨Dr. Otto Warburg received the Nobel prize in 1931 for the discovery that unlike all other cells in the human body, cancer cells do not breathe oxygen. Cancer cells are anaerobic, which means that they derive their energy without needing oxygen. It turns out that cancer cells cannot survive in the presence of high levels of oxygen...¨

Otto Warburg Biographical - Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1931

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1931/warburg/biographical/

Performance Drink - Oxygen Water Concentrate

https://www.performancedrink.com/

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Søren Korsgaard's avatar
Søren Korsgaard
3h

@Steve Kirsch: Here is an update on Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, whose collapse you investigated in 2022. She died days ago after years in coma.

https://rethinkgovernment.com/was-thailands-princess-bha-killed-by-covid-vaccination/

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