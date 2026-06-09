Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC, bestselling author, researcher, and host of The Dr. Ardis Show, for a conversation about one of the most important questions of our time:

Why are chronic diseases increasing across much of the developed world, and what can we do about it?

Autoimmune disorders, diabetes, obesity, cancer, infertility, and neurological conditions are affecting adults and children at rates that would have seemed unimaginable just a generation ago.

And this isn’t just happening in America.

Despite unprecedented healthcare spending, technological advances, and pharmaceutical interventions, health outcomes continue to decline across much of the developed world.

Dr. Ardis has spent years examining the environmental, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and lifestyle factors that may be contributing to this trend. Tonight, we’ll discuss environmental toxins, food quality, chronic stress, medications, and other often-overlooked influences on human health.

We’ll also explore a question more people are beginning to ask:

Why do we seem to be getting better at treating chronic disease, but not preventing it?

Dr. Ardis will share practical strategies and solutions people can use to improve resilience, reduce toxic burdens, and take a more active role in their own health.

Whether you agree with all of his conclusions or not, this discussion will challenge assumptions and explore what it takes to stay healthy in an increasingly unhealthy world.

Looking forward to seeing you tonight. Bring your questions and a friend.

Steve

PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

PPS: Please share our socials:

VSRF on X

VSRF on Instagram

VSRF on Gab

VSRF on Truth Social

VSRF on Gettr