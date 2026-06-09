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Purehearted TruthSeeker's avatar
Purehearted TruthSeeker
6h

Wow, he's been one of my favorites for years, Steve! How cool is that? Also, wasn't sure if you ever had a VSRF with Dr Joseph Mercola, but he's another great one! Keep up the great work and thank you again for your tremendous contributions to our future!

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Dennis R Ninneman's avatar
Dennis R Ninneman
5h

I suggest you question Ardis if the discussion turns to Ozempic and other exenatides. He likes to say they contain no GLP-1; which is technically true. So what. Naturally occurring GLP-1s only last a minute or two once excreted from the L-cells. The marketed products are receptor agonists of the GLP-1, providing longer circulation times to accomplish the actions (insulin, glucagon, satiety, etc.) One may argue the worth and long term impacts of such compounds, yes. This is not the first animal derived pharmaceutical. He also will, no doubt, if the discussion turns to GLP-1s, ask you if you knew they were neuro and cardio-toxic. Ask for the controlled or even epidemiologic/population data. But of course, you are really after the prospective controlled studies. He hasn't cited the studies in other venues. The MOA suggests (also, no controlled studies) like certain metabolic diets the GLP-1s **may** have beneficial effect on AD, PD and HD. I do not now nor have I ever worked for NND.

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