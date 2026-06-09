VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 231: Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC
Tuesday, June 9: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC, bestselling author, researcher, and host of The Dr. Ardis Show, for a conversation about one of the most important questions of our time:
Why are chronic diseases increasing across much of the developed world, and what can we do about it?
Autoimmune disorders, diabetes, obesity, cancer, infertility, and neurological conditions are affecting adults and children at rates that would have seemed unimaginable just a generation ago.
And this isn’t just happening in America.
Despite unprecedented healthcare spending, technological advances, and pharmaceutical interventions, health outcomes continue to decline across much of the developed world.
Dr. Ardis has spent years examining the environmental, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and lifestyle factors that may be contributing to this trend. Tonight, we’ll discuss environmental toxins, food quality, chronic stress, medications, and other often-overlooked influences on human health.
We’ll also explore a question more people are beginning to ask:
Why do we seem to be getting better at treating chronic disease, but not preventing it?
Dr. Ardis will share practical strategies and solutions people can use to improve resilience, reduce toxic burdens, and take a more active role in their own health.
Whether you agree with all of his conclusions or not, this discussion will challenge assumptions and explore what it takes to stay healthy in an increasingly unhealthy world.
Looking forward to seeing you tonight. Bring your questions and a friend.
Steve
PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!
Sign here. It takes less than a minute.
For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:
Mandate the product.
Remove the liability.
Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.
No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.
Why now
For the first time in decades, we have an opening:
Public support is shifting
Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)
Leadership is changing
And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.
What this does
This petition is simple:
Restore liability.
Restore accountability.
End mandates without recourse.
Bottom line
Sign it.
Share it.
Or sit it out, and nothing changes.
PPS: Please share our socials:
Wow, he's been one of my favorites for years, Steve! How cool is that? Also, wasn't sure if you ever had a VSRF with Dr Joseph Mercola, but he's another great one! Keep up the great work and thank you again for your tremendous contributions to our future!
I suggest you question Ardis if the discussion turns to Ozempic and other exenatides. He likes to say they contain no GLP-1; which is technically true. So what. Naturally occurring GLP-1s only last a minute or two once excreted from the L-cells. The marketed products are receptor agonists of the GLP-1, providing longer circulation times to accomplish the actions (insulin, glucagon, satiety, etc.) One may argue the worth and long term impacts of such compounds, yes. This is not the first animal derived pharmaceutical. He also will, no doubt, if the discussion turns to GLP-1s, ask you if you knew they were neuro and cardio-toxic. Ask for the controlled or even epidemiologic/population data. But of course, you are really after the prospective controlled studies. He hasn't cited the studies in other venues. The MOA suggests (also, no controlled studies) like certain metabolic diets the GLP-1s **may** have beneficial effect on AD, PD and HD. I do not now nor have I ever worked for NND.