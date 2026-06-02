VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 230: Kayla Pollock

Tonight on VSRF Live, you’ll meet someone whose life changed forever after doing what she was told was safe.

Our guest is Kayla Pollock, a Canadian mother, teaching assistant, and animal trainer whose life was turned upside down after receiving a Moderna COVID booster shot.

Before 2022, Kayla was active, independent, and raising her young son. Like millions of others, she faced intense pressure around vaccine mandates during the pandemic, including concerns about her job and being able to visit family members in long-term care.

Then everything changed.

Shortly after her booster, Kayla developed severe neurological symptoms that rapidly progressed. She was eventually diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammatory spinal cord condition. Today, she lives as an incomplete quadriplegic, relies on a wheelchair, and requires daily assistance.

In this interview, Kayla shares the devastating reality of what happened next: repeated hospitalizations, loss of mobility and independence, chronic pain, financial hardship, and the struggle of trying to get answers from a medical system that seemed unwilling to seriously investigate what happened to her.

She has since filed a lawsuit against Moderna and become one of many Canadians navigating the country’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), a system that many injured individuals say is plagued by delays, denials, and a lack of transparency.

But this isn’t just a story about injury. It’s also a story about strength and resolve.

What strikes me most about Kayla is her extraordinary resilience. Despite overwhelming physical challenges, chronic pain, financial strain, and isolation, she continues to fight every day to remain present in her son’s life and to help others who find themselves facing similar circumstances.

Whether you believe vaccine injuries are rare, common, or impossible, Kayla’s story deserves to be heard. Real people are living with life-altering outcomes, and too often their experiences are ignored because they don’t fit the approved narrative.

Tonight we’ll talk about informed consent, institutional trust, accountability, and what happens when ordinary people discover that the systems they relied upon may not be there when they need them most.

Please join us tonight and bring your questions…and a friend.

Steve

PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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