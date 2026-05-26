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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
4h

Jessica Rose is just about my favorite person of all the substack people I read. Her brilliance, humor and personality shine. and she explains things so well for us non scientist civilians. Bonus: He photos from conferences she attends almost puts us in the room. Her photos while taking walk are also appreciated immensely. I am looking forward to tonight's discussion.

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Graphite
4h

I love Jess.. (and you too of course Steve ;-) ) and her analysis is completely backed up by her own research. I am one of the many heading toward Terrain theory rather than Germ Theory - but it is so refreshing that from a Germ Theory perspective that all this propaganda and obfuscation of the data by our governments world wide is still shown to be completely wrong and at times real evil.

Thanks for all you do to bring light on these subjects Steve - and your team.

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