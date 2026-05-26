Tonight on VSRF Live, Dr. Jessica Rose returns for a conversation that every thinking person should hear: Manufacturing a Poly-Virus Panic.

Does anyone else notice what’s happening right now?

After Covid finally began collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions, suddenly we’re being flooded with a new round of virus fear campaigns. Hantavirus. Ebola. Bird flu. “Disease X.” One headline after another warning the public about the next looming global threat.

Maybe some of these viruses are real concerns. But after watching public health officials, media organizations, and international agencies get so much wrong during Covid, why would anyone blindly accept the narrative this time around?

Jessica is one of the smartest independent scientists I know. She’s a computational biologist, immunologist, and biostatistician who became widely known during Covid for her deep analysis of VAERS data, vaccine safety signals, regulatory failures, and the manipulation of public health narratives. She doesn’t just repeat talking points. She goes where the data leads.

Tonight we’re going to break down what hantavirus and Ebola actually are, how they spread, what the real risks look like, and why rare pathogens suddenly seem to dominate headlines again right as global health agencies push expanded surveillance and emergency response powers.

We’ll also revisit Dr. Rose’s work with Kevin McKernan examining residual plasmid DNA contamination and manufacturing concerns in the mRNA Covid vaccines—issues regulators still refuse to adequately explain.

And we’re going to ask the bigger question nobody in mainstream media seems interested in asking:

Are we witnessing legitimate public health preparedness, or the construction of a permanent pandemic industry built on fear, compliance, and endless emergency powers?

If you learned anything from the last five years, you already know why this conversation matters.

Please join us tonight and bring a friend.

Steve

PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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