Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Gavin de Becker, renowned expert on personal safety, threat assessment, and the prediction of violence.

For decades, Gavin has advised some of the most high-profile figures in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and the government on security and risk assessment. His work has helped protect public officials, analyze credible threats, and better understand how danger reveals itself before most people recognize it.

Most people know Gavin from his groundbreaking book The Gift of Fear, where he argues that intuition is not irrational — it’s often the first warning system we have. His work explores how people are conditioned to ignore instinct, dismiss discomfort, and overlook signals that something isn’t right until it’s too late.

Tonight, we take that conversation much further.

We’ll discuss his new book, Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, and the growing question of who decides which topics are acceptable to investigate — and which are treated as off-limits before the evidence is even examined.

Why are some questions discouraged or shut down entirely? What happens when institutions begin protecting narratives instead of pursuing truth? And in a world of increasing surveillance, compromised privacy, and information control, what does real personal autonomy actually look like?

This is an important conversation about intuition, power, perception, and learning how to think clearly in a world where not everything is as it appears.

Looking forward to this. See you tonight!

Steve

PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.



Restore accountability.



End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.



Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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