Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff's avatar
Geoff
10h

I hope you push back on her when she stretches the truth to the breaking point. As a once fan of MTG I now think she is one of the most self-serving, dishonest people on the right. She lies constantly, mostly in service of her own image and emotions. Don't let her run over you with BS!

Reply
Share
Linda P's avatar
Linda P
9h

MTG is not worth my time. I wouldn’t give that traitor a platform. She made a fortune insider trading and then abandoned her constituents and turned on President Trump. MTG only cares about herself. I’d never trust a thing that viper says!

Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture