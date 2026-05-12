Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for a conversation you likely won’t hear anywhere else.

After three terms in Congress, Marjorie walked away from Washington earlier this year, and tonight she explains why.

We’re going to talk about what she calls the “Political Industrial Complex” — the network of donor money, pharmaceutical influence, corporate lobbying, and entrenched interests that shapes policy long before the public ever sees a vote cast on the House floor.

Why is vaccine accountability impossible to get through Congress?

Why do liability protections for pharmaceutical companies remain untouchable?

Why do reform efforts keep failing, regardless of who gets elected?

And why do so many people who promise change end up constrained by the exact system they claimed they would fight?

Marjorie will also take us inside Capitol Hill during the COVID era: the mandates, the internal pressure campaigns, the fines she faced for refusing masks, her decision not to take the COVID vaccine, and the battles behind closed doors over attempts to investigate vaccine safety concerns.

We’ll also discuss her break with Donald Trump, what she learned firsthand about how Washington really works, and why she ultimately concluded the system is far more controlled than most Americans realize.

This is a firsthand perspective from someone who served inside Congress during one of the most contentious periods in recent American history. You don’t want to miss this.

See you tonight at 7pm ET on VSRF Live, and bring a friend.

Steve

PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.



Restore accountability.



End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.



Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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