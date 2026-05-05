I am very excited to welcome Jan Jekielek back to VSRF Live tonight.

Jan doesn’t do surface-level interviews. If you’ve watched American Thought Leaders, you’ve seen how he presses for real answers, especially on topics most people won’t touch. He has a track record of digging into complicated, controversial issues and sticking with them long after others move on.

This time, Jan is joining us to discuss his new book, Killed to Order, which takes a serious look at China’s organ harvesting industry: what’s been uncovered, what’s been documented over time, and why this issue continues to raise global concern.

We’re going to walk through the investigation behind the book, including what is known, what is disputed, and why stories like this are so difficult to fully verify, yet impossible to ignore.

Then we’ll bring it closer to home.

We’ll take a clear look at how organ donation works in the United States, what you’re agreeing to when you register, how the system actually operates, and how “brain death” is defined and applied in real-world medical settings.

We’ll also discuss Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, and the growing ethical questions surrounding consent, safeguards, and oversight.

This will be a serious, eye-opening conversation, and one well worth your time. See you tonight, and bring a friend.

Steve

PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.



Restore accountability.



End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.



Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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