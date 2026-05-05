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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
7m

I read the book in the late 70's then saw the movie after. I already knew that topic but I was surprised to see it in a movie. They do that while you are still alive. Think about it before to consent to be an organ donor.

COMA (1978) Trailer Starring Michael Douglas, Genevieve Bujold 2:26 min

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqUxB2l6N_Q

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Joy N.'s avatar
Joy N.
2h

🙏🙏

What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here's a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/

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