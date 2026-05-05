VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 226: Jan Jekielek
Tuesday, May 5: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
I am very excited to welcome Jan Jekielek back to VSRF Live tonight.
Jan doesn’t do surface-level interviews. If you’ve watched American Thought Leaders, you’ve seen how he presses for real answers, especially on topics most people won’t touch. He has a track record of digging into complicated, controversial issues and sticking with them long after others move on.
This time, Jan is joining us to discuss his new book, Killed to Order, which takes a serious look at China’s organ harvesting industry: what’s been uncovered, what’s been documented over time, and why this issue continues to raise global concern.
We’re going to walk through the investigation behind the book, including what is known, what is disputed, and why stories like this are so difficult to fully verify, yet impossible to ignore.
Then we’ll bring it closer to home.
We’ll take a clear look at how organ donation works in the United States, what you’re agreeing to when you register, how the system actually operates, and how “brain death” is defined and applied in real-world medical settings.
We’ll also discuss Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, and the growing ethical questions surrounding consent, safeguards, and oversight.
This will be a serious, eye-opening conversation, and one well worth your time. See you tonight, and bring a friend.
Steve
PS: Please continue to amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!
Sign here. It takes less than a minute.
For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:
Mandate the product.
Remove the liability.
Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.
No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.
Why now
For the first time in decades, we have an opening:
Public support is shifting
Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)
Leadership is changing
And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.
What this does
This petition is simple:
Restore liability.
Restore accountability.
End mandates without recourse.
Bottom line
Sign it.
Share it.
Or sit it out, and nothing changes.
PPS: Please share our socials:
I read the book in the late 70's then saw the movie after. I already knew that topic but I was surprised to see it in a movie. They do that while you are still alive. Think about it before to consent to be an organ donor.
COMA (1978) Trailer Starring Michael Douglas, Genevieve Bujold 2:26 min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqUxB2l6N_Q
🙏🙏
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