Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Koby's avatar
Rick Koby
2d

I recently discovered that the CCP Wuhan Bioweapon Antidote was leaked in 2023. A Nobel Prize in Medicine laureate was among the now silenced whistleblowers who validated it. Ive invested over 100 hours researching its molecular biology pathway, safety , case studies , peer reviewed research albeit for other medical purposes and it looks solid. So much so that I started it myself after 5 years of illnesses and a recent V.A.I.D.S. Sjogrens diagnosis. On week 3 of 5 protocol and can report that this OTC botanical has me feeling better in most all regards than pre-poisoning. Building a presentation with my research and thinking through where to take this. Florida surgeon general is one idea but that might not prove to be the best way to broadcast it far and wide. ICAN is the top of the list for the moment. Thoughts?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dash Gordon's avatar
Dash Gordon
2dEdited

It would be helpful to have an honest discussion about Dr. McCullough and his duplicitous nature. Sorry, but for every posture he takes regarding covid spike protein there's a supplement "protocol" either hidden behind a paywall or costing hundreds of dollars. The man is also now pushing some sort of anti-raw milk "information" totally out of the blue. Like, with all of the things going wrong in medicine we see this random tangent? People need ALL truth, not just convenient truths or profitable truths. ALL TRUTHS. I hope you and your guests will keep that in mind.

Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture