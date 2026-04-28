VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 225: Vaccine Injured: A Path to Recovery
Tuesday, April 28: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
What happens when the system that promised safety has no answers when things go wrong?
Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re bringing you three firsthand accounts of COVID-19 vaccine injury, and three very different paths toward recovery.
Brittany “Brit” Galvin saw her life change almost overnight after her shot. When her condition was dismissed and real care proved hard to find, she took matters into her own hands, researching, rebuilding, and speaking out. Her story is one of persistence, and what’s possible when you refuse to accept “there’s nothing we can do.”
Evan George was 28 when his health began to collapse. A gifted pianist, he now faces a debilitating condition that has taken much of his physical independence. But his journey isn’t just about loss, it’s about the search for answers, and the growing effort to understand what’s really happening beneath the surface.
Robert “Bob” Benson spent years in steady decline after his booster, losing nearly everything along the way. After exhausting conventional options, he traveled to Japan for a treatment few in the U.S. are talking about: dual filtration plasmapheresis (DFPP). What followed was something he hadn’t experienced in years—real improvement, and a path forward.
People are finding paths to recovery. If you or someone you care about is still looking for answers, these are stories worth hearing.
Please join us tonight.
Steve
PS: This episode presents a perfect example of why everyone needs to sign and amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!
Sign here. It takes less than a minute.
For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:
Mandate the product.
Remove the liability.
Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.
No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.
Why now
For the first time in decades, we have an opening:
Public support is shifting
Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)
Leadership is changing
And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.
What this does
This petition is simple:
Restore liability.
Restore accountability.
End mandates without recourse.
Bottom line
Sign it.
Share it.
Or sit it out, and nothing changes.
PPS: Please share our socials:
I recently discovered that the CCP Wuhan Bioweapon Antidote was leaked in 2023. A Nobel Prize in Medicine laureate was among the now silenced whistleblowers who validated it. Ive invested over 100 hours researching its molecular biology pathway, safety , case studies , peer reviewed research albeit for other medical purposes and it looks solid. So much so that I started it myself after 5 years of illnesses and a recent V.A.I.D.S. Sjogrens diagnosis. On week 3 of 5 protocol and can report that this OTC botanical has me feeling better in most all regards than pre-poisoning. Building a presentation with my research and thinking through where to take this. Florida surgeon general is one idea but that might not prove to be the best way to broadcast it far and wide. ICAN is the top of the list for the moment. Thoughts?
It would be helpful to have an honest discussion about Dr. McCullough and his duplicitous nature. Sorry, but for every posture he takes regarding covid spike protein there's a supplement "protocol" either hidden behind a paywall or costing hundreds of dollars. The man is also now pushing some sort of anti-raw milk "information" totally out of the blue. Like, with all of the things going wrong in medicine we see this random tangent? People need ALL truth, not just convenient truths or profitable truths. ALL TRUTHS. I hope you and your guests will keep that in mind.