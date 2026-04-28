What happens when the system that promised safety has no answers when things go wrong?

Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re bringing you three firsthand accounts of COVID-19 vaccine injury, and three very different paths toward recovery.

Brittany “Brit” Galvin saw her life change almost overnight after her shot. When her condition was dismissed and real care proved hard to find, she took matters into her own hands, researching, rebuilding, and speaking out. Her story is one of persistence, and what’s possible when you refuse to accept “there’s nothing we can do.”

Evan George was 28 when his health began to collapse. A gifted pianist, he now faces a debilitating condition that has taken much of his physical independence. But his journey isn’t just about loss, it’s about the search for answers, and the growing effort to understand what’s really happening beneath the surface.

Robert “Bob” Benson spent years in steady decline after his booster, losing nearly everything along the way. After exhausting conventional options, he traveled to Japan for a treatment few in the U.S. are talking about: dual filtration plasmapheresis (DFPP). What followed was something he hadn’t experienced in years—real improvement, and a path forward.

People are finding paths to recovery. If you or someone you care about is still looking for answers, these are stories worth hearing.

Please join us tonight.

Steve

PS: This episode presents a perfect example of why everyone needs to sign and amplify our VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.



Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.



No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.



Restore accountability.



End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.



Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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