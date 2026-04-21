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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
8hEdited

Great Interview! Thanks! Good to see everyone in good health;))

Dr. Marik is right about Dr. Kory's substack, from health to volcanoes that's quite a stretch, for me... But the way how he brings up all the impossible 'miracle' health stories is fascinating.

Oh, while being sick for quite a while this reminder of the BASIC therapies like DMSO and CD really woke me just up! THANK U!!

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Terri Dally's avatar
Terri Dally
7h

I missed it; love Dr Marik. Will there be a replay?

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