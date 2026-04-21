VSRF Live is now airing on Tuesdays at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific.

Tonight on VSRF Live: Marik and Kory—what comes next

I’m joined by our good friends, Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory, two physicians who challenged the system during COVID and are still asking the questions others won’t.

Both co-founded the FLCCC (now the Independent Medical Alliance). Both were sidelined for it. Neither stopped.

Now they’re focused on what comes next.

Dr. Marik is taking on cancer, using repurposed drugs and metabolic therapies that challenge the standard model.

Dr. Kory continues treating long COVID, vaccine injury, and cancer patients, while exploring deeper questions around toxicity, water, and human health—and what modern medicine may be missing.

We’ll cover what still hasn’t been acknowledged from the pandemic… and whether anything has actually changed.

Or did the system just move on without accountability?

Two doctors. One shared history.

And a clear-eyed look at what’s next.

See you tonight, and bring a friend.

—Steve