VSRF Live is now airing on Tuesdays at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific.

I am very excited to welcome back Dr. Robert Malone, a physician and scientist who doesn’t dodge the hard questions. Tonight, we’re stepping into a topic that’s rarely explained clearly, but affects all of us.

Gain-of-function research.

Global biolabs.

Who funds it, and who’s accountable when something goes wrong?

From there, we’ll take a closer look at what’s happening inside the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Who’s shaping the decisions?

What drives them?

And how much visibility does the public actually have?

If you’ve ever felt like key decisions are being made somewhere out of view, you’re not imagining it. That’s exactly what we’re going to discuss tonight.

See you this evening, and bring a friend!

Steve

PS: If you haven’t already….Please take 15 seconds to take a stand!

Please sign the VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.

Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.

No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

PPS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!