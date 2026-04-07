Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
1h

I remember the DarkHorse podcast that featured you and Dr. Malone as Bret's guests... very early in the C 19 vax saga. If I remember correctly, the conversation got a little heated. Looking forward to tonight's episode!

Reply
Share
DonnaFasa's avatar
DonnaFasa
2h

Never trusted him.

He’s the father of the mRNA vaccine, right?

Looks like he figured out how to get ahead of it all.

Lots of CYA (cover your ass).

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture