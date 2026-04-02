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Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
2d

.

My favorite parts of Covid:

#329:

Asking Doctors of Medicine to list all of the pharmaceutical interventions that they have subjected themselves to.

And the Self-Satisfying grin it brings to my face.

.

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Vicki George's avatar
Vicki George
2d

I disagreed with Catherine's opinion that Israel's "genocide" of Gaza is the same as the "genocide" in Iran by the US. Is it just a "narrative" that Islamists are barbaric terrorists? Is Sharia Law compatable to the Western modern civil laws? I believe Islam is a threat to the planet and Islam is being supported by the CCP. These are threats that need to be decimated. Unfortunately, leftists side with this ideology as useful idiots, doing their bidding.

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