This is our last Thursday show! VSRF Live is moving to Tuesdays, starting on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific.

Tonight on VSRF Live, we are delighted to be joined by Catherine Austin Fitts.

If you don’t know Catherine yet, you should.

Catherine is a former Wall Street investment banker, she served as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under George H. W. Bush, and now publishes The Solari Report, where she tracks how money, power, and policy actually work behind the scenes.

Catherine has been sounding the alarm on what she calls a digital control grid, the convergence of digital ID, financial systems, and data infrastructure.

Think….

• Central bank digital currencies

• Increasingly programmable money

• Expanding financial surveillance

• Fully digitized transaction systems

Now layer in public health policy.

What happens when financial incentives, data systems, and regulatory power all intersect, especially around things like vaccination programs?

This isn’t a theory. It’s where things are headed, and what you can actually do about it.

We’ll cover:

• How capital flows shape public policy (including health policy)

• What a “digital control grid” really means

• How data + finance influence vaccine policy decisions

• Why programmable money changes everything

• Practical steps to preserve your autonomy

If you care about freedom, financial, medical, or otherwise, you’ll want to be there.

Please bring a friend!

Steve

PS: If you haven’t already….Please take 15 seconds to take a stand! Please sign the VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.

Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.

No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

PPS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!