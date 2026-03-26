John Beaudoin just analyzed the federal court system during COVID. What he found should concern every American.

Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re joined by our good friend, John Beaudoin, Sr. John is an engineer, independent researcher, and author of The Real CDC. If you’ve followed his work, you know he goes where others won’t: straight into the data.

And what he just uncovered is staggering.

During the height of COVID, federal courts were operating at a 62% excess caseload - about 180,000 cases beyond capacity. For context, the largest surge in the prior 25 years was just 5.7%.

So what happens when the system is overwhelmed?

It doesn’t scale. It discards.

According to John’s analysis, courts didn’t process more cases, they quietly threw them out. Not because they lacked merit, but because the system couldn’t handle the volume. Cases dismissed on procedural grounds: standing, failure to state a claim, summary judgment.

In other words, access to justice was rationed.

And that raises a much bigger question:

If the courts can’t (or won’t) hear the cases…where does the truth go?

Tonight, we’re going to dig into:

What his federal court analysis reveals about how “excess” cases are actually handled

How CDC death records may be manipulated, and what that means for reported COVID and vaccine data

The role of ICD-10 coding in obscuring vaccine-related injuries

What all of this means for transparency, accountability, and your ability to seek justice

This is a conversation about systems, legal, medical, bureaucratic…and what happens when they stop serving the public and start protecting themselves.

If you care about truth, accountability, and whether our institutions are still functioning the way they’re supposed to… you don’t want to miss this one.

Join us tonight, and bring a friend.

Looking forward to seeing you,

Steve

PS: If you haven’t already….Please take 15 seconds to take a stand! Please sign the VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.

Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.

No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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