Tonight on VSRF Live, we are delighted to welcome our friend and investigative journalist, John Leake. I am out of town, but you’re in very good hands with our revered producer and host, Livio Sanchez.

Tonight, John and Livio will discuss how vaccines came to be treated as settled science. As we know, vaccines are not settled science.

Somewhere along the way, vaccines stopped being a topic you could openly question… and started becoming something closer to a belief system.

How did that happen?

John isn’t just asking that question, he has spent years studying how we got here.

Since 2021, John has worked closely with Dr. Peter McCullough as Vice President and Secretary of the McCullough Foundation, leading research, writing, and public education on COVID policy, vaccine safety, and medical ethics. He’s a nonfiction author with a background in history and philosophy (he studied with the late Roger Scruton), and earlier focused on true crime and forensic science, studying how institutions investigate (and sometimes avoid investigating) contested evidence.

John is also the primary author of The Courage to Face COVID-19 and co-author of the New York Times bestseller, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, where he explores how vaccines evolved from a contested medical intervention into a powerful public narrative.

Tonight, we’ll cover:

The origins of vaccine mythology

Why criticism often triggers moral outrage rather than scientific debate

The role of government, media, and industry in shaping vaccine narratives

How the COVID-19 era accelerated the transformation of vaccine policy

The granting this week of a court order blocking recent changes by HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to the vaccine schedule and to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The big question is simple: When did questioning become off-limits? Because when questioning becomes unacceptable, science stops being science.

Join this important and timely conversation tonight, and bring a friend.

Steve

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