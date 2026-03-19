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Joy N.'s avatar
Joy N.
6m

What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here's a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com

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Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
1h

🤡world

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