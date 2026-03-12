Tonight on VSRF Live, I am delighted to welcome back our friend, and VSRF Board Member, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden.

A Stanford-trained physician and founder of BreatheMD in Houston, Dr. Bowden treated more than 6,000 COVID patients using early treatment protocols that helped keep people out of the hospital. When she publicly challenged hospital vaccine mandates and restrictions on treatment, Houston Methodist suspended her privileges. She didn’t back down.

Her legal fight helped force the FDA to remove widely criticized messaging discouraging doctors and patients from using ivermectin.

Dr. Bowden has now written a new book, Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies, about what really happened inside medicine during the pandemic.

Today she treats patients suffering from injuries following the COVID-19 mRNA shots. Based on what she is seeing firsthand, she has become one of the most outspoken physicians in the country calling for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to be taken off the market pending full safety investigation.

We’ll also talk about Mary’s ongoing battles with the Texas Medical Board (TMB), her lawsuit against the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), and her growing role in health freedom efforts.

Please join us tonight, and bring a friend.

Steve

