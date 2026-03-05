VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 217: Kim Witczak, Dr. Roger McFillin, Psy.D., and Danielle Gansky.
Thursday, March 5: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re tackling one of the most difficult, and important, topics in modern medicine: mental health, suicide, and the role antidepressants may play in both helping and harming those who take them.
Joining us is Kim Witczak, an internationally recognized drug safety advocate whose husband Woody died by suicide shortly after being prescribed an antidepressant. Since then, Kim has spent more than two decades pushing for greater transparency, stronger safety warnings, and true informed consent around psychiatric medications.
She’ll be joined by Dr. Roger McFillin, clinical psychologist and host of the Radically Genuine Podcast, who challenges the growing medicalization of emotional distress, and Danielle Gansky, a psychiatric drug harm advocate who was placed on psychiatric medications at just seven years old and continues to recover from serious adverse reactions.
Together, we’ll examine:
• Antidepressants and suicide risk
• The medicating of children
• Withdrawal, tapering, and informed consent
• Oversight of psychiatric drugs
This conversation is not about stigma. It’s about evidence, transparency, and protecting patients.
Please join us tonight for a candid and compassionate discussion about grief, accountability, and what it truly means to safeguard mental health.
See you soon,
Steve
OxyContin, the highly addictive painkiller opioid 2:33
DOPESICK Official Trailer (2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6c-YlETtl4
OXYCONTIN - Dopesick Michel Keaton 2:07
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUVR63ZHLV4
TRANSCENDENTAL MEDITATION
¨Transcendental Meditation (TM) is a technique developed by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi that involves silently repeating a mantra for 15-20 minutes, twice a day, to promote relaxation and self-awareness. It is considered a non-religious practice aimed at reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being...¨
https://www.tm.org/
The David Lynch Foundation - Trancendental Meditation
¨Our Foundation was established to ensure that any child in America who wants to learn and practice the Transcendental Meditation program can do so. The TM program is the most thoroughly researched and widely practiced program in the world for developing the full creative potential of the brain and mind...¨
https://www.davidlynchfoundation.org/