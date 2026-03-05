Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re tackling one of the most difficult, and important, topics in modern medicine: mental health, suicide, and the role antidepressants may play in both helping and harming those who take them.

Joining us is Kim Witczak, an internationally recognized drug safety advocate whose husband Woody died by suicide shortly after being prescribed an antidepressant. Since then, Kim has spent more than two decades pushing for greater transparency, stronger safety warnings, and true informed consent around psychiatric medications.

She’ll be joined by Dr. Roger McFillin, clinical psychologist and host of the Radically Genuine Podcast, who challenges the growing medicalization of emotional distress, and Danielle Gansky, a psychiatric drug harm advocate who was placed on psychiatric medications at just seven years old and continues to recover from serious adverse reactions.

Together, we’ll examine:

• Antidepressants and suicide risk

• The medicating of children

• Withdrawal, tapering, and informed consent

• Oversight of psychiatric drugs

This conversation is not about stigma. It’s about evidence, transparency, and protecting patients.

Please join us tonight for a candid and compassionate discussion about grief, accountability, and what it truly means to safeguard mental health.

See you soon,

Steve

