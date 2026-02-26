Tonight, I’m delighted to welcome Sharyl Attkisson, who has spent decades inside America’s most powerful news organizations, and has the firsthand experience to explain how stories are shaped, steered, and sometimes quietly buried.

Sharyl is an Emmy Award–winning investigative reporter and the host of Full Measure. She worked for years at CBS News, as well as PBS and CNN, giving her a rare insider’s view of how major media institutions really function - especially when the stakes are high.

She’s also the author of Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails, which lays out how pharmaceutical interests influence media narratives, shape scientific debate, and impact public health policy.

Tonight we’ll expose how “consensus” narratives are manufactured, why some health stories dominate headlines while others vanish, the real pressures behind the scenes, and what it truly takes to report the truth without fear.

If you want to understand how information is controlled, and why independent reporting has never been more important, please join us tonight.

