Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re joined by Tamara Ugolini, a Canadian investigative journalist and Senior Editor at Rebel News, whose reporting has exposed systemic failures and active obstruction inside Canada’s public health institutions.

Canadians were told their COVID response was transparent and accountable. The record suggests something very different: injured citizens left without recourse, safety data delayed or redacted, and regulators more focused on protecting institutions than protecting the public.

Tonight we discuss:

Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) : promoted as accountability, criticized for delays and barriers that leave the injured in limbo.

Health Canada’s ATIP obstruction : chronic delays and heavy redactions that block independent scrutiny.

AstraZeneca injuries : what regulators knew, and when acknowledgment became unavoidable.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID): now one of the most permissive euthanasia regimes in the world, raising serious ethical concerns.

This isn’t random failure. It’s a pattern.

Join us for a direct, evidence-based discussion about accountability, regulatory capture, and the human cost of Canada’s public health policies.

