VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 213: Dr. Clinton Ohlers, PhD.
Thursday, February 5: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
This week on VSRF Live, we take on a question modern medicine does not give sufficient weight to: the safety of the blood supply in the era of mRNA technology.
Our guest is Clinton Ohlers, PhD, Vice President and Director of Media Relations for SafeBlood, an international organization helping patients access directed blood donations from non-mRNA-vaccinated donors, and asking why that choice is increasingly denied.
Trained at the University of Pennsylvania and formerly an assistant research professor at the University of Hong Kong, Dr. Ohlers now focuses on a core medical-freedom issue: a patient’s right to refuse blood from mRNA-injected donors in non-emergency situations, and what that means for informed consent.
Founded in Switzerland in 2021 after clinicians reported structural abnormalities in post-mRNA blood samples, SafeBlood now operates in more than 55 countries. As studies report prolonged persistence of spike protein following mRNA vaccination, the implications for patients needing surgery or multiple transfusions are becoming impossible to ignore. Yet long-standing safeguards like directed and autologous donation are quietly being restricted.
This isn’t theoretical. It’s about patient rights, transparency, and who gets to decide what enters your bloodstream.
Join us for an important conversation about blood safety, informed consent, and why transfusion choice matters now more than ever.
See you tonight!
Steve
PS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!
Good News! Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling Introduced mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act! Third State to Introduce Legislation Classifying mRNA as Weapons of Mass Destruction or Biological Weapons
Dr. Joseph Sansone Feb 05, 2026
https://www.josephsansone.com/p/breaking-tennessee-state-senator
I’ve been banging on about DONATED BLOOD for injecting into any NHS patient requiring such emergency action. This ‘DIRTY BLOOD’ includes blood donated by mRNA vaxxed and non-vaxxed donors, who don’t realise that all donated blood is unsegregated between CONTAMINATED (dirty) experimental’ mRNA vaxxed BLOOD.
This unbelievably deadly practice renders all donated blood recipients with all the disks and dangers related to becoming surreptitiously ‘vaxxed’ with the deadly mRNA POISONED BLOOD. You will become liable to all the dangers of these depopulating poisons!
Last year, I had to have two non-serious operations, for a hernia and a hip replacement. I handed a letter to both surgical teams refusing any mRNA based injections to be administered during Either procedure. Both surgical teams as greed to my request within my Medical Notes. Hopefully they did not inject me while I was unconscious. Unjabbed Mick (80 year old UK Patriot)