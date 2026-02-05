This week on VSRF Live, we take on a question modern medicine does not give sufficient weight to: the safety of the blood supply in the era of mRNA technology.

Our guest is Clinton Ohlers, PhD, Vice President and Director of Media Relations for SafeBlood, an international organization helping patients access directed blood donations from non-mRNA-vaccinated donors, and asking why that choice is increasingly denied.

Trained at the University of Pennsylvania and formerly an assistant research professor at the University of Hong Kong, Dr. Ohlers now focuses on a core medical-freedom issue: a patient’s right to refuse blood from mRNA-injected donors in non-emergency situations, and what that means for informed consent.

Founded in Switzerland in 2021 after clinicians reported structural abnormalities in post-mRNA blood samples, SafeBlood now operates in more than 55 countries. As studies report prolonged persistence of spike protein following mRNA vaccination, the implications for patients needing surgery or multiple transfusions are becoming impossible to ignore. Yet long-standing safeguards like directed and autologous donation are quietly being restricted.

This isn’t theoretical. It’s about patient rights, transparency, and who gets to decide what enters your bloodstream.

Join us for an important conversation about blood safety, informed consent, and why transfusion choice matters now more than ever.

See you tonight!

Steve

