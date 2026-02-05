Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
17h

Good News! Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling Introduced mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act! Third State to Introduce Legislation Classifying mRNA as Weapons of Mass Destruction or Biological Weapons

Dr. Joseph Sansone Feb 05, 2026

https://www.josephsansone.com/p/breaking-tennessee-state-senator

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
1d

I’ve been banging on about DONATED BLOOD for injecting into any NHS patient requiring such emergency action. This ‘DIRTY BLOOD’ includes blood donated by mRNA vaxxed and non-vaxxed donors, who don’t realise that all donated blood is unsegregated between CONTAMINATED (dirty) experimental’ mRNA vaxxed BLOOD.

This unbelievably deadly practice renders all donated blood recipients with all the disks and dangers related to becoming surreptitiously ‘vaxxed’ with the deadly mRNA POISONED BLOOD. You will become liable to all the dangers of these depopulating poisons!

Last year, I had to have two non-serious operations, for a hernia and a hip replacement. I handed a letter to both surgical teams refusing any mRNA based injections to be administered during Either procedure. Both surgical teams as greed to my request within my Medical Notes. Hopefully they did not inject me while I was unconscious. Unjabbed Mick (80 year old UK Patriot)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture