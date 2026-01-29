Tonight, on VSRF Live, we examine one of the most consequential developments in pediatric medicine in years: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) publicly rejecting recent changes to the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule, and what this split means for parents, physicians, and public trust in medical authority.

For decades, CDC guidance anchored pediatric vaccine policy nationwide, but that alignment is fracturing as the AAP rejects recent CDC changes and a growing number of states follow its lead.

Joining us is Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD, a New York–licensed pediatrician with over 30 years of clinical experience, trained at NYU School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and Bellevue Hospital. Dr. Palevsky is a nationally recognized voice in holistic and integrative pediatrics, known for challenging conventional pediatric narratives and examining health through a root-cause, systems-based lens.

We’ll explore:

AAP’s rejection of the CDC’s recent changes to the childhood vaccine schedule

How and why clusters of states are now opposing evolving federal guidance

What it means when states “go rogue,” and how that reversal affects trust and accountability

Where mainstream pediatric guidance falls short on long-term health outcomes

When institutions diverge, families are left to manage the consequences. This episode offers context, challenge, and insight from a physician who refuses to stay silent.

See you tonight. Bring a friend and bring your questions.

Steve

