VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 212: Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD.
Thursday, January 29: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight, on VSRF Live, we examine one of the most consequential developments in pediatric medicine in years: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) publicly rejecting recent changes to the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule, and what this split means for parents, physicians, and public trust in medical authority.
For decades, CDC guidance anchored pediatric vaccine policy nationwide, but that alignment is fracturing as the AAP rejects recent CDC changes and a growing number of states follow its lead.
Joining us is Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD, a New York–licensed pediatrician with over 30 years of clinical experience, trained at NYU School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and Bellevue Hospital. Dr. Palevsky is a nationally recognized voice in holistic and integrative pediatrics, known for challenging conventional pediatric narratives and examining health through a root-cause, systems-based lens.
We’ll explore:
AAP’s rejection of the CDC’s recent changes to the childhood vaccine schedule
How and why clusters of states are now opposing evolving federal guidance
What it means when states “go rogue,” and how that reversal affects trust and accountability
Where mainstream pediatric guidance falls short on long-term health outcomes
When institutions diverge, families are left to manage the consequences. This episode offers context, challenge, and insight from a physician who refuses to stay silent.
See you tonight. Bring a friend and bring your questions.
Steve
Informed consent today is farcical. The manufacture and marketing of injectables is controlled by repeat convicted felons.
Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D. Pediatrician
¨Dr. Palevsky is a NYS licensed pediatrician, who utilizes a holistic approach to children's wellness and illness. Dr. Palevsky received his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine in 1987, completed a three-year pediatric residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 1990, and served as a pediatric fellow in the ambulatory care out-patient department at Bellevue Hospital, NYC, from 1990-1991. Since 1991, his clinical experience includes working in pediatric emergency and intensive care medicine, in-patient, and out-patient pediatric medicine, neonatal intensive care medicine, newborn and delivery room medicine, and conventional, holistic and integrative pediatric private practice. Dr. Palevsky is a diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine, and Past-President of the American Holistic Medical Association. He received his pediatric board certification in 1990, and passed his pediatric board recertification exams in 1997, 2004, and 2011.
In his current pediatric practice, Dr. Palevsky offers well-child examinations, consultations and educational programs to families and practitioners in the areas of preventive and holistic health; childhood development; lifestyle changes; nutrition for adults, infants and children; safe, alternative treatments for common and difficult to treat acute and chronic pediatric and adult conditions; vaccination controversies; mindful parenting; and rethinking the medical paradigm. Additionally, he teaches holistic integrative pediatric & adolescent medicine to parents, and medical and allied health professionals, both nationally & internationally, and is available for speaking engagements worldwide...¨
