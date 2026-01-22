Tonight’s VSRF Live tackles a subject that almost no one in public health wants to discuss honestly: what happens when data raise red flags, and institutions move to make those flags disappear?

We’re joined by our good friend, Dr. Brian Hooker, a biologist, author, and Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense, widely known for his work on vaccine safety, data transparency, and neurodevelopmental outcomes. His research and advocacy focus on evaluating public-health claims against real-world data and defending open scientific inquiry in the face of political and institutional pressure.

Joining him is Dr. Karl Jablonowski, Senior Research Scientist at Children’s Health Defense, whose work centers on epidemiology, vaccine policy, and data analysis. Dr. Jablonowski has become a leading voice examining how public-health decisions are made, and where gaps exist between official narratives and emerging scientific evidence.

Brian and Karl will walk through their recent peer-reviewed research on aluminum adjuvants in vaccines, co-authored with internationally recognized experts in aluminum toxicology. The findings raise serious biological and neurological concerns, and highlight how little public discussion there has been about cumulative aluminum exposure in children.

They’ll also address their recently withdrawn preprint examining increased mortality following 2-month-old infant vaccinations. The paper was not withdrawn by the authors, but removed by the platform’s advisory board. The data remain, the withdrawal notice is public, and the authors plan to republish their work on an open-science platform: a telling case study in how uncomfortable findings are often handled.

In addition, we’ll discuss what Karl has described as a huge revelation: significantly higher rates, and greater severity, of autism among children of U.S. military families. The risk appears even higher when both parents have served, including National Guard and active-duty families, even without deployment. These results raise urgent questions about environmental and policy-related factors affecting military households.

Joining the discussion is attorney Rick Jaffe, counsel for the plaintiffs, including Children’s Health Defense, in a newly filed federal RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics. Rick will break down the legal theory behind the case, the allegations of financial conflicts and misleading safety claims, and why this lawsuit could have far-reaching consequences for pediatric policy and public trust.

This is a conversation examining the data, the incentives shaping policy, and what happens when institutions are no longer required to fully defend their claims. I look forward to seeing you tonight. Bring a friend.



Steve

