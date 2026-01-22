Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy N.'s avatar
Joy N.
2h

Clearly the supression & repression of humanity. To read more, pls visit https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/

Reply
Share
Richard D's avatar
Richard D
15m

The article's comment about the high rate of autism among U.S. military families is interesting because vaccines are mandatory for military personnel, although maybe not for their families. The most common VA-rated disability among veterans is tinnitus, which is in various lists of vaccine side effects (injuries), but the VA requires medical proof of noise exposure to win a disability claim based on tinnitus. The VA does not acknowledge vaccines as a cause of tinnitus or any other problems. Likewise, any attempts to link autism with vaccines are likely to be rejected outright by the VA and other authorities.

Reply
Share

