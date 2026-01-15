Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
5h

Home School may be the only way to save some of our children.

Reply
Share
Linda Gilbert's avatar
Linda Gilbert
5h

Unfortunately this episode didn’t play for me. Was it just my network?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture