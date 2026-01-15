Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re bringing together a rare panel of scientists, healthcare professionals, policy experts, and frontline advocates to assess the real state of medical freedom in America, not as it appears in press releases, but as it’s being lived right now by families, students, and healthcare workers.

At the federal level, there are signals of change. HHS leadership has begun scaling back vaccine recommendations and elevating nutrition as a cornerstone of health. Many see this as progress.

But on the ground, the opposite trend is accelerating.

Across the country, states and institutions are quietly tightening enforcement. Hospitals, universities, licensing boards, and school systems are denying exemptions, escalating mandates, and derailing careers, often without public debate or meaningful media scrutiny.

So the key question we’re confronting tonight is simple:

If states and institutions can ignore federal guidance whenever it suits them, are mandates actually ending at all?

We’ll take a clear-eyed look at where medical freedom truly stands, why recent federal announcements may offer far less protection than many assume, and how enforcement is becoming more localized, opaque, and difficult to challenge once normalized.

On tonight’s panel, we welcome:

Aimee Villella McBride: Executive Director of the Global Wellness Forum and longtime health-freedom advocate working with families affected by mandates.

Dian Dossias: Leader with Stop College Mandates, focused on students, especially those entering healthcare, being blocked from clinicals and degrees despite valid exemptions.

Nurse Nicole: Acute-care bedside nurse advocating for informed consent and the rights of healthcare workers harmed by mandate enforcement.

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler: Scientist and president of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge, specializing in biomedical policy, data integrity, and public-health claims.

Elyse Young: Founder of Guiding the Impact, working on religious liberty, parental rights, and educational access shaped by firsthand experience with mandates.

This is not a theoretical discussion. These policies are advancing quietly, enforcement is intensifying locally, and the consequences are immediate and deeply personal.

Join us live tonight for an unfiltered conversation about where medical freedom really stands, and what it will take to defend it.

Silence is how these policies advance. Awareness is how they’re stopped.

See you soon,

Steve

