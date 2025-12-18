Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re tackling a subject that affects countless women, yet is rarely discussed with the honesty it deserves, the widespread use of antidepressants and other medications during pregnancy, and the lack of clear, honest risk–benefit discussions surrounding their use.

We’re joined by Dr. Adam Urato, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine physician with nearly 30 years of experience caring for pregnant women, including the most high-risk cases. Over his career, Dr. Urato has become a leading voice questioning the routine prescribing of medications during pregnancy, often in the absence of meaningful informed consent.

Dr. Urato has written and lectured extensively on medication exposures during pregnancy and has not shied away from challenging entrenched practices in obstetrics. His work helped expose the failures of Makena, a drug once widely promoted to prevent preterm birth and ultimately pulled from the market by the FDA in 2023.

What sets Dr. Urato apart is his willingness to say what too few physicians are willing to say out loud: protecting maternal mental health and protecting developing babies are not opposing goals, but both require honest, evidence-based conversations about risk.

Tonight, we’ll discuss:

Why antidepressants and other medications are so commonly prescribed during pregnancy

What the data actually show, and where the evidence is thin or missing

Why women are often not told the full story about potential risks

And why Dr. Urato returns again and again to a simple but uncomfortable truth: chemicals have consequences

I hope you’ll join us tonight for a look at how pregnancy care intersects with mental health and whether women are being given the full picture. Bring your questions and bring a friend!

