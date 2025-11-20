Tonight, I am honored to welcome someone whose work has fundamentally reshaped the vaccine debate in America: Aaron Siri, Esq., the nation’s leading vaccine-injury attorney and author of the powerful new book Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines.

As Aaron points out, you never hear someone say, “I believe in cars.” Or, “I believe in tools.” But people often say, “I believe in vaccines.” That’s because much of what we’ve been told about vaccines requires faith, not facts. Aaron Siri is one of the few people in the country who has forced health authorities to confront that truth—under oath.

In Vaccines, Amen, Aaron exposes the divide between what officials claim publicly and what they quietly admit in depositions and litigation. As Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, and lead attorney for the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), Aaron has spent more than a decade deposing top vaccinologists and filing over 100 cases against federal and state agencies.

Tonight, we will discuss Aaron’s landmark deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, his recent U.S. Senate testimony that made national headlines, and his insights on the future of vaccine-injury litigation, including the fight to end liability shields under the 1986 Act and the PREP Act.

I look forward to seeing you tonight. Bring a friend, and bring your questions.

Steve

PS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!