VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 204 with Aaron Siri, Esq.
Thursday, November 20: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight, I am honored to welcome someone whose work has fundamentally reshaped the vaccine debate in America: Aaron Siri, Esq., the nation’s leading vaccine-injury attorney and author of the powerful new book Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines.
As Aaron points out, you never hear someone say, “I believe in cars.” Or, “I believe in tools.” But people often say, “I believe in vaccines.” That’s because much of what we’ve been told about vaccines requires faith, not facts. Aaron Siri is one of the few people in the country who has forced health authorities to confront that truth—under oath.
In Vaccines, Amen, Aaron exposes the divide between what officials claim publicly and what they quietly admit in depositions and litigation. As Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, and lead attorney for the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), Aaron has spent more than a decade deposing top vaccinologists and filing over 100 cases against federal and state agencies.
Tonight, we will discuss Aaron’s landmark deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, his recent U.S. Senate testimony that made national headlines, and his insights on the future of vaccine-injury litigation, including the fight to end liability shields under the 1986 Act and the PREP Act.
I look forward to seeing you tonight. Bring a friend, and bring your questions.
Steve
PS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!
We're already spreading the word here in Brazil. Congratulations on your courage.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
At long last Big Pharma are being revealed as dishonest regarding their false claims of Safety and Efficacy of their poisonous and dangerous injectable medicines, particularly the deadly mRNA injections they call 'vaccines'. DEADLY unproven 'experimental' mRNA poisonous injections that have already damaged or killed (murdered) much of humanity.
Now we await the termination of the dangerous Gain of Function bio-weapon experiments that could wipe out humanity. It's total insanity (Pandora's Box).
Finally, we might start to trust the medical industry again when their 'shield from LIABILITY (the PREP ACT is terminated and Big Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, etc,) have to accept culpability for INJURIES and DEATHS their (pretend) cures viral illnesses.
Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot) We live longer!