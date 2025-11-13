Tonight, I am honored to welcome a physician whose work is essential for anyone concerned about the future of our children’s health, Dr. Elizabeth Mumper, MD, FAAP.

If you saw Del Bigtree’s groundbreaking new documentary, An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed, you already know Dr. Mumper is one of the film’s most compelling voices. Her clarity, compassion, and unflinching honesty about the explosion of childhood chronic illness cut through decades of medical gas-lighting. She asks the questions our public health agencies refuse to touch, and backs them with data, clinical insight, and decades of experience.

Dr. Mumper is President & CEO of the Rimland Center for Integrative Medicine, where she leads both general pediatrics and specialized neurodevelopmental care for children and families. She formerly served as Medical Director of the Autism Research Institute, spent years on the faculty at UVA, and has been a pioneer in bridging conventional pediatrics with integrative, evidence-based medicine.

During COVID, Dr. Mumper became a rare voice of reason, standing up for children when nearly every institution failed them. As Senior Fellow of Pediatric Education for the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC), she authored the essential I-CARE: For Kids guide used by families nationwide seeking safe, ethical care in the post-COVID landscape. She also helped develop the first advanced pediatric curriculum for the Institute of Functional Medicine through her role with MAPS.

And tonight, we’ll be discussing Dr. Mumper’s powerful new book, Kids and COVID: Costly Mistakes That Must Never Happen Again: a sobering look at how misguided policies harmed an entire generation, and what it will take to ensure it never happens again.

This will be a deeply important discussion about truth, transparency, and the future of children’s health in this country. It is a conversation every parent, grandparent, clinician, and policymaker needs to hear.

I look forward to seeing you tonight!

Steve

