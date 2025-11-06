Tonight, Livio is broadcasting live from The HighWire studio in Austin, Texas, and I couldn’t be more excited about our guest, Jenn Sherry Parry. Jenn is an Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer, DGA Director and the creative force behind the powerful new documentary, An Inconvenient Study.

With more than two decades in network television, Jenn began her career at E! Entertainment Television, and went on to produce live events, documentaries, and major network programs, including ten years at CBS’s The Doctors, where her groundbreaking medical storytelling earned her the Emmy in 2010.

In 2018, Jenn left the corporate media world and joined The HighWire as Executive Producer. Since then, she’s helped transform it into one of the most dynamic and courageous programs in independent media.

And in 2022, Jenn produced our monumental Defeat the Mandates rallies in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles: unforgettable moments when millions of Americans stood shoulder to shoulder for freedom. Jenn is the woman behind the camera calling the shots, bringing warmth, integrity, and creative precision to every project she touches.

I look forward to an inspiring conversation about storytelling, courage, and the power of independent media to change hearts, minds, and history.

Please join us this evening. Bring your questions for Jenn, and bring a friend.

See you tonight,

Steve

PS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!