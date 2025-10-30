Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m honored to share one of our most defining episodes yet, my recent conversation with U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Earlier this week, I had the privilege of sitting down with Senator Johnson for a candid discussion about vaccine justice, accountability, and the moral reckoning still owed to the millions injured or silenced by the COVID-19 vaccine campaign. And by the broader policies that shaped the entire vaccine schedule.

Known to us as “the Conscience of the Senate,” Senator Johnson has been one of the few leaders in Washington steadfastly demanding truth, transparency, and courage in the face of powerful opposition. Together, we explore how deep pharmaceutical influence runs, what genuine reform could look like, and why the fight for honesty in science and government is far from over.

This is a conversation every American who values integrity, compassion, and conscience in public service needs to hear.

The chat will be open, and I look forward to sharing this with you. Bring a friend!

Steve

PS: JOIN VSRF IN COMMEMORATING THIS 201st EPISODE

EPISODE 201 isn’t just a milestone, it’s a statement of endurance, truth, and purpose. VSRF began as a small voice challenging the narrative; today, it’s a movement united around evidence, compassion, and accountability.

But none of it happens without you.

To sustain our outreach to the vaccine-injured, fund independent research, and keep producing fearless content, we’re dedicating this historic episode to the mission itself: a live fundraiser to ensure VSRF can continue leading with courage and integrity.

And what better way to mark our 201st episode than with Senator Ron Johnson, one of the few public officials who has consistently stood for truth and transparency.

Every donation makes a difference. Those who contribute in increments of $201.00 will be entered to win a VSRF T-shirt (your choice of size and design) signed by Senator Ron Johnson, a rare keepsake that celebrates courage, integrity, and the pursuit of truth.

This isn’t a simulation.

This is the awakening.

It’s a moment to stand with us, and to make history together!

Together, we’re rewriting the script.

Truth. Evidence. Courage. VSRF. Thank you for your support!

PPS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!