Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Star's avatar
Dan Star
1h

Please discuss Dr Hatfill being fired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
37m

Thank You Mr. Kirsch! Looking forward to that one. Also from NIc this morning:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-weve-obtained-data-that

btw. according to Pfizer retired toxicologist and whisleblower, nothing can change unless all injured and families of the deceased ones stand up together and demand justice.. He didn't say 'by force' but it almost sounded like...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture