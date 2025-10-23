I am out of town today, and I am sorry to miss tonight’s show, but our host Livio Sanchez will be joined by one of the most fearless and respected voices in medicine and public policy, Dr. Meryl Nass, MD.

A board-certified internal medicine physician and researcher with over 40 years of experience, Dr. Nass was the first to prove that an epidemic was caused by biological warfare. She has since become a leading expert on bioterrorism, epidemics, and vaccine safety, advising governments and health agencies around the world on crises from anthrax to Ebola.

Now, Dr. Nass is sounding the alarm on a new front: the global assault on farming and food freedom. As founder of Door to Freedom and leader of the Save Our Food and Farms initiative with Children’s Health Defense and the MAHA Institute, Dr. Nass warns that policies threatening small farmers, seed sovereignty, and traditional agriculture are endangering not only food security but human freedom itself.

Join Livio tonight as Dr. Nass connects the dots between public health, global governance, and the future of our food, and explains why protecting our farms is essential to defending our freedom. Bring a friend, and bring your questions.

