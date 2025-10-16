Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m honored to welcome back our good friend and one of the most courageous scientists in the world, Kevin McKernan.

Kevin will dig into the growing evidence of DNA contamination in the COVID mRNA shots, the suppressed Zervos Study, and his recent paper with Dr. Jessica Rose which was censored after peer review and publication. Once again, when science challenges the narrative, it isn’t debated, it’s stifled.

Together, we’ll unpack how truth-tellers are attacked, data is suppressed, and the real purveyors of misinformation shift blame onto those exposing the evidence. We’ll also discuss the new documentary An Inconvenient Study and what the Zervos data really says about vaccine safety.

Even as new studies surface, the media blackout on excess deaths and vaccine injuries persists. Each time they cry “misinformation,” it only confirms what we already know; they’re protecting the lie. Join us live as we separate fact from spin and bring the truth to light.

