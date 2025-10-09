VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 198 with Del Bigtree
Thursday, October 9: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Friends,
I am thrilled to welcome the legendary Del Bigtree, founder of The HighWire and co-founder of ICAN, to VSRF Live tonight. If you think you’ve heard it all, think again. Del is about to expose one of the most explosive and hidden stories in modern medicine.
Del’s groundbreaking new film, An Inconvenient Study, reveals a chapter the establishment never wanted you to see. After challenging a top infectious-disease expert to conduct the most rigorous vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study ever performed, the shocking results were buried….until now.
For the first time, Del is bringing this suppressed data to light, just days before the film’s world premiere at the Malibu Film Festival on Sunday, October 12 at 11am. If you’re anywhere near Los Angeles, don’t miss it. Tickets are still available, but not for long.
And there is more! Del is also headlining Children’s Health Defense’s “Moment of Truth” Conference in Austin, November 7–9, 2025, where he’ll share the stage with some of the most influential voices in the movement. The VSRF team is honored to sponsor and participate in person at this pivotal event. Anyway, tonight we will learn what Del has planned for Austin.
Please join us this evening, bring a friend, and bring your toughest questions: this is no ordinary interview.
See you tonight!
Steve
PPS: VSRF IS IN NEED OF YOUR HELP!
PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.
For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.
Thank you for your support!
Steve and Del : when is the first crowd funded class action lawsuit with some brave lawyers going to be started? The avalanches of evidence are there. Now time to go forum shopping and law firm shopping plus crowd source and crowd fund the first one and many others after. No more arm flapping please. The Pfizer Papers showed their own internal evidence where they knowingly caused massive harm. No laws or rules protect from willful maiming and killing.
All vaccines are poisonous. All. Would you drink a glass of juice or whatever you want with those ingredients in it? I guess not. So why are you doing that, to inject those toxics chemicals directly to the blood of your child, by passing the digestive system also. It goes directly to the brain.
Doctors and Politicians, stay away from the children with your needles.
