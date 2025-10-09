Friends,

I am thrilled to welcome the legendary Del Bigtree, founder of The HighWire and co-founder of ICAN, to VSRF Live tonight. If you think you’ve heard it all, think again. Del is about to expose one of the most explosive and hidden stories in modern medicine.

Del’s groundbreaking new film, An Inconvenient Study, reveals a chapter the establishment never wanted you to see. After challenging a top infectious-disease expert to conduct the most rigorous vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study ever performed, the shocking results were buried….until now.

For the first time, Del is bringing this suppressed data to light, just days before the film’s world premiere at the Malibu Film Festival on Sunday, October 12 at 11am. If you’re anywhere near Los Angeles, don’t miss it. Tickets are still available, but not for long.

And there is more! Del is also headlining Children’s Health Defense’s “Moment of Truth” Conference in Austin, November 7–9, 2025, where he’ll share the stage with some of the most influential voices in the movement. The VSRF team is honored to sponsor and participate in person at this pivotal event. Anyway, tonight we will learn what Del has planned for Austin.

Please join us this evening, bring a friend, and bring your toughest questions: this is no ordinary interview.

See you tonight!

Steve

