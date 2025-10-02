Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
18h

The Moment of Truth Conference in Austin, Tx Nov 7 -9...has some of the greatest speakers in the world of health that has ever been put together. It is going to be fantastic. I would have loved to be able to go, but I am tied to our little 'farm.' The Conference is offering tapes of the speakers for $77....which will be something for those who can't make it; as something important to have. I contacted friends to let them know about it and will let others on my substack know about it, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture