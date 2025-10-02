VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 197 with Mary Holland, Esq. and Stephanie Locricchio of Children's Health Defense
Thursday, October 2: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Friends,
Tonight, I am thrilled to be joined by two of the strongest leaders in health freedom: our friends from Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, J.D., CEO, and Stephanie Locricchio, Director of Advocacy & Outreach.
Mary and Stephanie will deliver exciting updates on the strategies and momentum shaping CHD right now, and an insider’s look at CHD’s upcoming “Moment of Truth” Conference (Nov 7–9, Austin, TX). Think of this conference as the all-star gathering for health freedom: bringing together the most respected minds, leaders and advocates, united in one purpose: to protect our children and to secure medical autonomy for future generations. VSRF is honored to stand with CHD as a sponsor.
Please join us tonight for this candid and impactful conversation. Expect a dynamic deep dive into CHD’s expanding direction, the challenges and opportunities ahead, and why this conference will be a pivotal gathering for advocates, professionals, and families alike.
This is your chance to ask your questions, and to take an active role in this battle for medical freedom and honest science.
See you tonight, and bring a friend.
Steve
The Moment of Truth Conference in Austin, Tx Nov 7 -9...has some of the greatest speakers in the world of health that has ever been put together. It is going to be fantastic. I would have loved to be able to go, but I am tied to our little 'farm.' The Conference is offering tapes of the speakers for $77....which will be something for those who can't make it; as something important to have. I contacted friends to let them know about it and will let others on my substack know about it, too.