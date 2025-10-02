Friends,

Tonight, I am thrilled to be joined by two of the strongest leaders in health freedom: our friends from Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, J.D., CEO, and Stephanie Locricchio, Director of Advocacy & Outreach.

Mary and Stephanie will deliver exciting updates on the strategies and momentum shaping CHD right now, and an insider’s look at CHD’s upcoming “Moment of Truth” Conference (Nov 7–9, Austin, TX). Think of this conference as the all-star gathering for health freedom: bringing together the most respected minds, leaders and advocates, united in one purpose: to protect our children and to secure medical autonomy for future generations. VSRF is honored to stand with CHD as a sponsor.

Please join us tonight for this candid and impactful conversation. Expect a dynamic deep dive into CHD’s expanding direction, the challenges and opportunities ahead, and why this conference will be a pivotal gathering for advocates, professionals, and families alike.

This is your chance to ask your questions, and to take an active role in this battle for medical freedom and honest science.

See you tonight, and bring a friend.

Steve

