Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ActualData's avatar
ActualData
7h

Is there another woman on the planet, sexier than Dr. Rose? From resume to surfing to demeanour amd appearance - impressive person!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
11h

Jessica Rose has been absolutely 👍 scathing 👍 this morning deconstructing the regime ‘expert’ platformed by state media CBC (Ian Hanomansing who, hilariously, has actually claimed not to be a shill … )

Lots of 🇨🇦 taxpayer dollars 🇨🇦 are being shovelled to help Big pHarma ensure the mass murder of some 400 ostriches in B.C. — birds being used to research potential avian flu vaccines

CBC, with a recent ‘fact check’ and the usual crud, is making every effort to try to justify the horrendous bird slaughter planned by Canadian Food Inspection Agency …

Steve, please ask her about that as well (boy, your agenda for tonight is certainly packed‼️)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture