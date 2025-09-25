VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 196 with Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD: Politically Incorrect Science
Thursday, September 25: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Friends,
Tonight, I am excited to welcome back Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD, a brilliant scientist and an unflinching voice for scientific integrity.
Jessica’s academic path is remarkable: Applied Mathematics, a Master’s in Immunology, a PhD in Computational Biology, plus postdoctoral fellowships in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, and a senior researcher program at the Weizmann Institute.
But it’s her work since the pandemic that has made Jessica one of the clearest voices in vaccine safety. She has spent years dissecting VAERS, exposing signals that officials ignore, and making complex data accessible to the public.
On this evening’s show, Jessica will discuss the peer review process, influence, and corruption in scientific publishing: issues upon which she has been shining a light for years. She’ll share updates on her latest research, including a new paper with Kevin McKernan and David Speicher. And, of course, we’ll get Jessica’s timely take on Monday’s announcement from the White House and HHS regarding the causes of autism.
If you know Dr. Rose, you know she doesn’t pull punches. She delivers perspective shaped by data, not spin.
Please join us tonight. Bring your questions…and a friend.
Steve
PS: Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).
