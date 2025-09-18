Friends,

Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by my good friend and colleague Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, one of the most trusted voices in health freedom and evidence-based medicine.

Last weekend in New York, Pierre and I walked onto the stage for the first-ever public vaccine debate, facing off against “Debunk the Funk’s” Dr. Dan Wilson and YouTuber “Professor” Dave Farina. While they relied on ad hominem attacks, Pierre stood firm, delivering clarity, data, and scientific truth.

Tonight, Pierre will share his unfiltered, firsthand account: the key moments on stage, the electricity in the room, and what went on behind the scenes.

Later in the hour, we will also hear from our friend and NYC attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, Esq., who also attended the debate. Bobbie Anne will share her legal insights, the audience’s reactions, and how this debate displayed the divisiveness in the fight for truth, transparency, and accountability in public health.

This will be a revealing and compelling conversation, and you don’t want to miss it. Please bring your questions, and bring a friend.

Steve



