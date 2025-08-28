Tonight on VSRF Live: Alix Mayer on the West Texas Measles Story

Tonight, I am delighted to welcome back my friend, Alix Mayer, an investigative researcher and health freedom activist. Alix, the Chair of the Free Now Foundation and co-founder of CHD's California chapter, will provide an in-depth analysis of the 2025 West Texas measles story. She will present her timeline and insights into the measles deception, how it was portrayed, and the lingering unanswered questions.

Alix has been releasing new materials and interviews that challenge key elements of the early-year narrative and its political aftermath. This evening, she’ll walk us through her findings and why she believes the public deserves more transparency.

What we’ll cover in this episode:

The timeline and data : How the outbreak began in late January, what official reports say about cases and fatalities, and where Alix sees critical gaps or inconsistencies.

Clinical questions : Alix’s critique of hospital protocols and whether treatment decisions, not measles itself, might explain severe outcomes in specific cases.

Media and politics : How the coverage evolved, and Alix’s claim that the story was used to pressure public figures (including RFK Jr.) into adopting certain talking points.

What to watch next: Open records requests, follow-up reporting, and ongoing measles developments as states wrap up investigations and announce new exposures.

Join us live for a timely and important discussion that cuts through the noise and looks at the evidence with fresh eyes.

