Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m honored to welcome a lively conversation with Dr. Tina Peers — a remarkable physician with over 40 years of experience in women’s health, chronic illness, and complex inflammatory conditions. Dr. Peers has helped thousands of patients uncover the hidden cause behind their lingering, unexplained symptoms: Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). This little-known immune disorder occurs when mast cells go into overdrive, releasing a flood of inflammatory chemicals that can trigger fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations, rashes, gut problems, and more. Research suggests that as many as 1 in 5 people may be affected.

Dr. Peers’ journey into MCAS began over a decade ago when her own daughter fell severely ill. That personal mission to find answers transformed her career. When COVID hit, she noticed that many of the sickest patients — from long COVID sufferers to those injured post-vaccine — showed the same inflammatory patterns as MCAS. By treating and calming mast cell overactivation, Peers often saw dramatic improvement, sometimes within hours. Today, she leads The Menopause Consultancy, works as a naturopathic doctor, and focuses on root cause healing through Integrative Personalized Medicine.

In tonight’s conversation, Dr. Peers will reveal how simple interventions — from diet and antihistamines to advanced therapies like augmented NAC — can change lives. We’ll explore the links between MCAS, long COVID, and vaccine injury, why millions may be unknowingly living with this condition, and which targeted treatments can make a lasting difference.

If you or someone you love has persistent, mysterious symptoms, this is one episode you can’t afford to miss. Tune in live at 7 PM ET on Rumble and X. Bring your questions and bring a friend!

