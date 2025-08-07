Tonight, I am honored to welcome a fierce defender of truth, freedom, and parental rights: Sam Sorbo.

Once a Hollywood actress and international model, author Sam Sorbo stepped away from the spotlight to champion a cause close to her heart: parental rights and educational freedom.

With a background in biomedical engineering from Duke and over a decade of homeschooling her three children, Sam saw the truth many parents sense—our schools aren’t just falling short; they’re shaping minds to conform.

Today, she empowers families to break free from that system and raise confident, independent thinkers. Today, Sam is leading a growing movement to restore parental authority and educational freedom. Through her books, her nationally recognized podcast The Sam Sorbo Show, and her work with Sorbo Studios and the They’re YOUR Kids Foundation, Sam empowers families to break free from the system and reclaim their role in shaping the next generation. Topics we’ll cover:

How government schools are eroding parental control

Why taking back your child’s education is the ultimate act of resistance

Real-world steps to restore your influence and reclaim your rights

The power and possibility of homeschooling

How to raise resilient, free-thinking children in a culture that demands conformity

Parents, not bureaucrats, should decide what’s best for their kids.

See you tonight! Please bring your questions, and a friend.

