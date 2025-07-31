Tonight I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny, D.O., AOBNMM, ABIHM, to VSRF LIVE — Pandemic Profiteering and the Weaponization of Public Health. I have had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Tenpenny a number of times on her podcasts, and I am looking forward to tonight’s conversation.

A board-certified osteopathic physician, Dr. Tenpenny is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, where she has practiced holistic and preventive medicine for over 25 years. With a background in emergency medicine and integrative health, she has spent more than two decades researching the intersection of public health policy, pharmaceutical influence, and informed consent.

Dr. Tenpenny is also the author of numerous books on vaccines and public health, including her most recent, “Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law,” published in June 2025. Her work has sparked widespread discussion and made her a prominent voice in the medical freedom movement. She gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for raising questions about vaccine safety, government mandates, and the role of corporate interests in shaping public health decisions.

This is the conversation they don’t want you to hear. Join us as Dr. Tenpenny pulls back the curtain on the profiteers, the playbook, and the peril behind the pandemic response. Please bring a friend and your questions.

PS - DON’T FORGET THE VSRF RAFFLE!

We’re thrilled to raffle off the SuperPalm 1050, a powerful handheld therapeutic light device from SunPowerLED, developed by photomedicine pioneer Tom Kerber.

✨ Valued at $1,900, this professional-grade device supports relief from:

🔹 Pain & inflammation

🔹 Arthritis & neuropathy

🔹 TMJ, insomnia & more

With dual light settings—660nm red light and 1050nm near-infrared—it penetrates deeply into tissue for accelerated healing and recovery. Comes with a 2-year warranty and fits easily into your daily wellness routine.

🎫 Tickets are just $10 each, and you can buy as many as you'd like (maybe even a few for friends). Every entry supports VSRF’s mission of truth and transparency in public health.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! Thank you for standing with us for truth, healing, and freedom.

PPS: VSRF IS IN NEED OF YOUR HELP!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).