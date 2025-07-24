Tonight we welcome back our friend, Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD — an Australian academic and philosopher — to dissect one of the most controversial studies in recent memory: the Watson et al. study. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00320-6/fulltext

This is the paper the media rushed to praise… but few bothered to read. It’s the paper most often cited to justify the Covid-19 “vaccines,” claiming they saved over 14 million lives in their first year alone. But how solid is the science behind that headline?

Dr. Lataster brings a fearless, scholarly lens to the conversation, and together, we will walk through what the Watson et al. study -- and similar studies -- really say, and don't say, about vaccine outcomes and mortality data. We will unpack the methodology, expose the manipulation, and deliver the facts the mainstream won’t touch.

If you're tired of propaganda posing as science, this episode is for you. Please join us and bring a friend.

