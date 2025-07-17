Joining us tonight are two remarkable Americans—Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dr. Pete 'Doc' Chambers and Dr. Kirk Moore—both synonymous with courage, integrity, and an unyielding dedication to truth. It is my distinct honor to welcome them back to VSRF Live.

Dr. Pete “Doc” Chambers, a decorated Special Forces Green Beret and combat veteran, has spent his life protecting others—from the battlefield to the southern border. His principled leadership and deep sense of duty now fuel his campaign for Governor of Texas. In the wake of the recent tragic flooding, his experience and steady hand are needed now more than ever.

Dr. Kirk Moore, M.D., a respected plastic surgeon and former U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon, made recent national headlines when he was vindicated after federal charges against him were dropped. During the height of the COVID-19 mandates, he chose ethics over compliance—honoring patient autonomy in the face of government overreach.

Both Doc Chambers and Dr. Moore upheld the sacred oath to first, do no harm—standing against coercion, censorship, and government overreach at great personal and professional cost. Tonight we will talk about how decades of military and medical service shaped their refusal to comply with coercive mandates, their defense of patient choice, and the mounting evidence of risk associated with COVID vaccines for healthy children.

Please join us tonight. Bring a friend and bring your questions.

