I am honored to welcome Dr. Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, to tonight’s episode of VSRF LIVE. Dr. Lawrie is a world-renowned researcher, physician, and co-founder of the World Council for Health (WCH)—a global coalition of doctors, scientists, lawyers, and civil society organizations fighting to restore integrity and humanity to public health.

Having founded and led the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd (E-BMC Ltd), Dr. Lawrie has uncovered rampant corruption in science and medicine while collaborating with major health bodies like the WHO and UK’s National Health Service, igniting her relentless pursuit to reshape public health policy.

Dr. Lawrie has been one of the boldest, clearest, and most compassionate voices throughout the COVID-19 crisis—championing early treatment protocols, informed consent, and medical transparency. She has exposed regulatory failures, challenged pharma narratives, and empowered a global push for health sovereignty.

Join me for this in-depth conversation as Dr. Lawrie shares the mission and momentum behind the WCH, why centralized medicine is failing—and what comes next and how each of us can be part of the solution.

