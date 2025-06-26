Dr. Andrew Wakefield: BANNED, BLAMED AND PROVEN RIGHT?

Tonight, we are honored to welcome a man whose name has become synonymous with both controversy and courage: Dr. Andrew Wakefield.

Wakefield first drew widespread attention for his 1998 Lancet MMR autism study where he discovered a major new disease linked to childhood vaccines, intestinal inflammation, and neurological injury in children. Asking these hard scientific questions and advocating for further research cost him his job at London’s Royal Free Hospital, his medical license, his country, career, and Fellowships. He was targeted, silenced, and discredited by the very institutions tasked with protecting public health.

Now, more than two decades later, as chronic illness and neurodevelopmental disorders skyrocket among children—and as thousands of parents share eerily similar stories—many are beginning to ask: Was Dr. Wakefield right all along?

In this in-depth interview, Dr. Wakefield and I sit down to discuss:

His early research and the professional fallout that followed.

Why the MMR-autism question was never truly answered—just buried.

The explosion of childhood chronic illness and what it reveals about the vaccine schedule.

His journey as a filmmaker, including co-founding YOW Media and founding 7th Chakra Films.

His creation of impactful films: VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (a 2016 top documentary featuring CDC whistleblower testimony on the MMR-autism link), 1986: The Act (a docudrama on vaccine manufacturer liability protection), His award-winning narrative feature, Protocol 7 (co-written with Terry Rossio of Aladdin and Pirates of the Caribbean fame), a medically accurate thriller based on true events of vaccine injury and corruption



This is more than a scientific conversation. It’s a look at what happens when truth threatens power—and the high personal cost of standing up for families who had no voice, as well as his reinvention as a resource for industry and agency whistleblowers.

Whether you’re new to Dr. Wakefield’s story or you’ve followed his work for years, this is a must-watch episode that goes far beyond the headlines.

Don’t miss it. Bring a friend and be part of the live conversation in the chat.

