Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
12h

Love Dr Wakefield! Been following him since the late 1990s!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
11h

Was very impressed with Dr. Wakefield's book CALLOUS DISREGARD...it is the attitude of these arrogant money grubbing health destroyers who have inflicted so much damage on the world with all the lies that promoted these toxic injections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture