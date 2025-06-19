Steve Kirsch's newsletter

mejbcart
19h

some real HOPE on the horizon..:

https://www.statnews.com/2025/06/18/top-gene-therapy-regulator-forced-out-at-fda/

with just this one question, is this the person responsible for the GLOBAL DECEPTION of redefining covid jabs as 'vaccines' by FDA???

12h

oh, religious exemption denied because the Pope got 'vaxxed'??? Man, he died! With 88, half of his body covered in dark red patches, possible FULL of blood clots!!! He could have lived to 120 if he was not so, so 'eager' to get these jabs!

Serious catholics believe in GOD, who created their bodies, NOT THE crickets in biolabs cutting and pasting the genes to their desire in order to get the HUMANS into some kind of build back better life!!

Thus: Justification of denial of religious exemptions DENIED, due to the DEATH OF THE POPE..

Plus the usage of the immortal cell lines for the entire covid research and even some of the injection materials begs the question, how reliable was/is that research when the main feature of all these cells is cancerous tumor growth, i.e. never ending cell division? Well, the live experiment on real healthy people is running for the last 4 years, right now!!!

Also one example of the same fight from France:

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/new-french-criminal-complaint-alleges-covid-mrna-vaccine-turbo-cancer-caused-death-seeks-investigation-for-poisoning-malpractice-and-human-experim-9c7a220b

