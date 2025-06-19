Tonight, you won’t want to miss this explosive interview with our friend and civil rights attorney Sujata Gibson, as she describes the latest state-sponsored assaults on medical and religious freedoms. Gibson reveals how state policies are targeting those least able to fight back—and what it means for the future of basic individual liberties in the U.S.

Sujata Gibson is the principal attorney at the Gibson Law Firm, PLLC, a boutique civil rights firm focused on constitutional law, medical freedom, and protest defense. She also teaches civil rights law at Cornell Law School. A former union organizer turned litigator, she led the landmark case Medical Professionals for Informed Consent v. Bassett, striking down New York’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate, and now serves as lead counsel in multiple lawsuits defending the rights of medically and religiously marginalized communities.

Whether you're an advocate for bodily autonomy, or simply alarmed by growing government overreach, this interview offers urgent insight into how state policies are endangering our most vulnerable. Sujata Gibson brings the legal clarity and moral courage needed to expose these threats—and to help chart a path forward.As always, join us and bring your friends!

