VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 181 - One Doctor’s Crusade to Stop the Covid Shots!
Thursday, June 12: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
We are honored to welcome back Dr. Mary Talley Bowden—physician, medical freedom advocate, and VSRF board member—for a powerful and timely conversation about her relentless crusade to put a stop to the Covid shots.
Dr. Bowden has become nationally recognized for her outspoken stance against the widespread use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and her commitment to defending patient autonomy. Her efforts to hold federal health agencies and pharmaceutical companies accountable have made her a leading voice in the fight for transparency and medical ethics.
In this episode, Dr. Bowden will discuss her personal and professional journey, including her legal battle with the Texas Medical Board and the recent commendation she received from the Texas State Legislature for her advocacy. She’ll also discuss the broader implications of government overreach, the erosion of informed consent, and what it will take to restore trust in medicine.
Whether you are a concerned parent, medical professional, or simply seeking clarity in this confusing vaccine landscape , this interview promises critical insights and candid commentary from one of the most steadfast figures in the medical freedom movement.
As always, join us and bring your friends!
Looking very much forward to this interview! Thank You Steve;)
btw., hope your eyesight gets better..
why would Methodist Church be SO RADICAL (similar to catholic church actually) in terms of forcefully undergoing genetic modifications and prosecuting anyone who is against it??? Because covid jabs are related to a RELIGION, literally.
A copy of a 2005 document, signed by Richard J. Rapaport (https://www.airandspace.si.edu/support/wall-of-honor/richard-j-rapaport) was given to me by 7th Adventists member last year, where it must have been distributed (my guess). The statements in it are so ridiculous, that I have to copy it here to read:
------------------------------------
Title:"The pax of peace for our global evolving evolutionary multicultural civilization"
"We came In Peace for All Mankind"^5
The global community in time can evolve and create through a new biomolecular multicultural engineering logic linguistic and symbolic spanning six thousands years of global cultural written history on all orders of biological magnitude a new microscopic and macroscopic grid coordinate structure whose biological neuronal molecular dynamics link and entrain correlation relationships that encodes, compress new biological neuronal pattern configurations that are embedded in the biological neuronal tapestry fabric of the Charter of the UNITED NATIONS and the universal declaration of HUMAN rights.
All Nations are multicultural. This new linking global universal fabric logic will synchronize entrain and evolve a new molecular fabric of a new tapestry linking energy matter in a new global logic probability distribution output spacial and temporal spanning all orders of biological neuronal magnitude. This new distribution probability output will influence and help to evolve and strengthen brain circuitry, neurotransmitters, gial and neuron and dendrites, RNA protein genetic switching mechanism and translational control of gene expression. This development will slowly influence within the evolving evolutionary adaptive biological mechanisms of neuro social cooperation.
The amplification of these new biological signals will build new grid coordinates and linking correlation that will be embedded in the global and local visualization formational communication system for all ages. The illumination of these new aestetic biological pattern configurations, linguistic and symbolic signals, in a new aestetic visual band with node will allow us to focus, target and map, these new energy matter biological coordinate throughout the entire brain.
In conclusion, we can now introduce and evolve these new biological neuronal unified field grid coordination in a local and global level that will entrain, and synchronize evolving structures of thought linking, weaving a new linguistic and symbolic grid coordinates that will strengthen our evolving evolutionary multicultural civilization."
Signed Richard J. Rapaport
5. NASA inscribed plaque left on the moon from Apollo 11, 1969.
----------------------
lot of writing, with 4 more citations, BUT just wanted to spread this, before I put it in the trash...
well, overlap this info here with a UNIVERSAL synthetic genetic covid SPike code forced into billions of humans, for what purpose..?? For this? How many lost their senses already???