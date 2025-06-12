We are honored to welcome back Dr. Mary Talley Bowden—physician, medical freedom advocate, and VSRF board member—for a powerful and timely conversation about her relentless crusade to put a stop to the Covid shots.

Dr. Bowden has become nationally recognized for her outspoken stance against the widespread use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and her commitment to defending patient autonomy. Her efforts to hold federal health agencies and pharmaceutical companies accountable have made her a leading voice in the fight for transparency and medical ethics.

In this episode, Dr. Bowden will discuss her personal and professional journey, including her legal battle with the Texas Medical Board and the recent commendation she received from the Texas State Legislature for her advocacy. She’ll also discuss the broader implications of government overreach, the erosion of informed consent, and what it will take to restore trust in medicine.

Whether you are a concerned parent, medical professional, or simply seeking clarity in this confusing vaccine landscape , this interview promises critical insights and candid commentary from one of the most steadfast figures in the medical freedom movement.

As always, join us and bring your friends!

