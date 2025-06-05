This week, we are honored to welcome back our good friend and straight shooting truth-teller, Dr. Pierre Kory for a powerful and emotional discussion about one of the most heartbreaking and grossly under examined tragedies of our time: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

VSRF, in collaboration with Children’s Health Defense (CHD), has been investigating a disturbing rise in recent SIDS cases—and this Thursday, we’re blowing the lid off the SIDS rabbit hole covering issues like:

Have other countries experienced the same uprise in reported cases of SIDS?

What’s really behind these sudden, unexplained infant deaths?

What are the risk factors no one is talking about?

What do parents deserve to know?

And—critically—what do law enforcement and first responders need to understand when investigating these deaths? Too often, these cases are dismissed without a full medical investigation. We’ll explore the protocols, red flags, and critical questions that must be asked when infant deaths are labeled “unexplained.”

This is a can’t-miss episode for parents, advocates, and anyone demanding truth and accountability.

Tune in tonight at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on VSRF LIVE for this timely and important conversation—and as always, bring your best questions!

See you there!

