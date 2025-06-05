Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
9h

A society that won’t stand up and protect babies (abortion, experimental injections, over vaccination, SID, etc…) HAS TOTALLY LOST THIER WAY.

There is a special place in Hell for those who injure, and those who KNOW and do NOTHING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
8h

Good News here: Reputation as a Weapon: Breaking—Federal Civil Rights Suit Filed Against CCDH, U.S. Officials, and Tech Giants

A landmark 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit filed in Florida charges CCDH, Imran Ahmed, and U.S. officials with a four-year campaign of defamation against a dozen U.S. citizens.

Sayer Ji

Jun 05, 2025

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/reputation-as-a-weapon-breakingfederal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture