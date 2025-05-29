Tonight, we’re honored to welcome J.B. Handley—author, advocate, and father to Jamison—for a powerful conversation you won’t want to miss. We will also welcome director and filmmaker Dean Rainey about his new film, Why Can't We Talk About This? which tackles uncomfortable questions surrounding the C19 vaccine injured.

J.B. is the author of two transformative books: How to End the Autism Epidemic and Underestimated: An Autism Miracle, co-written with his non-verbal son Jamison, who has profound autism. Their story is a testament to the human spirit—and the power of spelling-based communication to unlock potential in those dismissed by the medical system.

J.B. is also the executive producer of the groundbreaking documentary SPELLERS, inspired by Underestimated, which is awakening families across the globe to what’s possible when we change how we see—and support—those with autism.

On this week’s show, we’ll explore:

What it really means to be “non-verbal”

The science behind Spelling to Communicate

Why mainstream autism care is failing our children

And what you can do to support real solutions

J.B. is a fearless voice for truth and a relentless advocate for our kids. Join us for this timely and deeply human conversation.

Next we will welcome Dean Rainey. Dean is a Canadian filmmaker with an international track record. His work has aired on National Geographic, Discovery Channel, CNN, and Fox Movies. He’s lived and filmed around the globe—from the U.S. to Hong Kong to his current base in Norfolk County, Ontario. Now, Dean is making waves with his first feature-length documentary Why Can’t We Talk About This?—a gripping look into the true story of a man injured by the mRNA vaccine, and the uncomfortable silence surrounding vaccine-related harm.”

Why Can’t We Talk About This? delves into the life of a man grappling with the aftermath of a COVID-19 vaccine injury, weaving his personal struggle into a broader examination of why such experiences are rarely discussed. Through interviews with medical experts, legal commentators, and public figures, the documentary uncovers the emotional, physical, and societal toll of vaccine-related harm, questioning the mechanisms-cultural, political, or otherwise— that enforce silence around this issue. It’s a raw, provocative look at a hidden epidemic, aiming to give voice to the unheard and challenge viewers to confront an uncomfortable reality.

Tune in tonight at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on VSRF LIVE for this timely and important conversation—and as always, bring your best questions!

See you there!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).