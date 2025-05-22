VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 178 - Measles Outbreak Update
Thursday, May 22nd: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Join us tonight on VSRF LIVE for an in-depth discussion on the ongoing Measles outbreak that began in Texas earlier this spring. Our special guests, Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD., and Polly Tommey will provide their insights into the outbreak's origins, current spread, and broader public health implications.
As of mid-May, the CDC has reported 1,024 confirmed cases, making 2025 the second highest year since the United States declared measles "eliminated" in 2000. Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma now represent the largest single outbreak in that time. While the spread appears to be slowing, our guests urge continued vigilance during this particularly virulent outbreak, and discuss options for you to stay healthy and protect yourselves and the ones you love.
Tune in for this critical conversation and as always, bring your best questions!
7pm ET / 4pm PT
See you there!
