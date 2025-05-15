Join us this Thursday on VSRF LIVE for a compelling discussion on the hidden dangers of certain classes of antibiotics. We'll delve into the severe and often overlooked side effects of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, such as Cipro and Levaquin, which have led to life-altering consequences for many.

Our featured guests bring both professional expertise and personal experience to the conversation:

Dr. Mark Ghalili: A board-certified internal medicine physician and founder of Regenerative Medicine LA, Dr. Ghalili's life took a drastic turn in 2016 when a prescription of Cipro left him wheelchair-bound. His journey through debilitating symptoms like muscle wasting and neuropathy, and his subsequent recovery through regenerative therapies, has fueled his mission to raise awareness about fluoroquinolone toxicity.

Dr. Kenneth P. Stoller: With over two decades of experience in pediatric and integrative medicine, Dr. Stoller is a pioneer in the use of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), to treat brain injuries and chronic conditions. As Medical Director of Pro Oxygen in Taos, NM, he specializes in treating patients with conditions often misdiagnosed or overlooked by traditional medicine, including those suffering from antibiotic-induced injuries.

Don't miss this eye-opening episode as we explore the risks associated with common antibiotics and discuss innovative treatments offering hope to those affected. Tune in and as always, bring your best questions!

7pm ET / 4pm PT

See you there!

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).