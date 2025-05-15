Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
3h

The kid gets the quackzine fever then gets the NSAID then - WOOSH - mush brain. Like a binary weapon.

Everybody knows that the kid is out of the womb only because the pelvis is too narrow; the baby brain is still undergoing embryogenesis until puberty. So this idea to inject heavy metals while artificially inducing a fever & throwing in a potentially organ-devouring prostaglandin inhibitor is totally crazy - if not criminally insane - take your pick.

Mark Harvey
3h

Wow! Just bought Dr. Stoller's book on Amazon - amazing coincidence!

