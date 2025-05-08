Join us tonight for a powerful episode of VSRF LIVE as we explore one of the most urgent and underreported topics of our time: the impacts of the spike protein on fertility. From OB/GYN clinical insights to breakthrough epidemiological research, our expert panel brings vital new evidence to light.



We welcome Dr. Kimberly Biss, M.D., a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience in women’s health. Dr. Biss has observed concerning patterns in fertility and pregnancy outcomes post-COVID vaccination and is a leading voice for informed consent.



Also joining is Dr. Dan McDyer, M.D., a practicing OB/GYN and researcher committed to uncovering the biological mechanisms behind declining conception rates and menstrual abnormalities.



Kirstin Cosgrove, co-founder of the Advanced Biological Research Group and patient advocate, brings a unique lens as both researcher and mother, having helped spearhead independent investigations into reproductive health impacts.



From the Czech Republic, we’re honored to host Dr. Tomáš Fürst, whose groundbreaking statistical analysis reveals a stark drop in conception rates following mass COVID vaccination in the Czech population—a study now gaining international attention.



Don’t miss this critical conversation. Tune in, ask questions, and get informed.



7pm ET / 4pm PT



See you there!

