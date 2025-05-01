Join us tonight for a fascinating and inspiring VSRF LIVE as we explore cutting-edge, non-invasive "bio-hacking" therapies available today to help with conditions ranging from Autism and PTSD to vision challenges and beyond.

Our first guest, Dr. Bob Silvetz, formerly of the renowned Newport Brain Treatment Center, will discuss his groundbreaking use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). Dr. Silvetz successfully treated hundreds of autistic children, as well as individuals suffering from PTSD, depression, and insomnia, using this innovative and non-invasive brain stimulation technology.

We'll also welcome Tom Kerber of Sunpower LED, who will dive into the powerful world of red light therapy. Tom will share how this technology is being used for wound healing, pain reduction, improved vision, and enhanced cognitive function — offering promising options for those seeking natural recovery methods.

Finally, we'll hear from DPAK, who will share his daily regimen of grounding, clean diet, targeted exercise, and healing meditation practices that he credits for his ongoing health and vibrancy.

Don't miss this exciting and hopeful episode packed with practical solutions for a healthier, more vibrant life!



See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).