Join us tonight on VSRF LIVE for a groundbreaking discussion with Dr. Jordan Vaughn, M.D., a respected vascular expert and leading voice in the emerging field of post-spike protein neurological injury alongside Dr. Kevin McCairn, PhD, a neuroscientist and one of the world's most renowned experts on the effects of COVID19 on the brain. With extensive clinical experience and a passion for uncovering truth in medicine, Drs. Vaughn and McCairn bring critical insight into how the spike protein may be affecting the brain—and what can be done about it.

Our guests will dive deep into the alarming rise in neurological conditions post-COVID and post-vaccine, including prion-like diseases, brain bleeds, neuro-inflammation, and rapidly progressing dementias. They will explain the mechanisms by which spike protein crosses the blood-brain barrier and accumulates in brain tissue, leading to long-term consequences.

But there is hope. We will also highlight promising treatment protocols and detox strategies currently being explored to protect and potentially heal the brain from spike protein damage.

Don’t miss this important conversation that could impact the health of millions. Tune in live Thursday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and bring your questions!



See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).