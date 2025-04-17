Tonight on VSRF Live, we are thrilled to bring you a powerful episode featuring leading voices in the fight against medical mandates across America. As states push back against federal overreach and seek to protect individual health freedoms, grassroots leaders and medical professionals are rising up and bringing landmark legal victories and strategic blueprints for change.



This episode will spotlight the recent major win in Idaho, where freedom fighters successfully challenged oppressive mandates. Joining us to discuss this groundbreaking achievement are Leslie Manookian, founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund; Sarah Clendenon, tireless advocate and legal strategist; and Miste Karlfeldt, a fierce defender of medical choice and founder of the Health Independence Alliance. Together, they’ll walk us through how they turned the tide in Idaho and what it means for the rest of the country.



From Texas, we welcome Dr. Kat Lindley, a board-certified family physician and outspoken voice for health sovereignty. And from South Carolina, we’ll hear from Dr. Andrea Nazarenko, a clinical psychologist and data-driven activist with a deep commitment to health freedom.



These trailblazers are looking to replicate Idaho’s success in their own states, using its legal and grassroots strategy as a blueprint. With powerful momentum building nationwide, this episode will explore how citizens can stand up, get organized, and make real change happen—state by state.



Please join us for this critical episode and as always, please share this link with your networks and bring a friend!



See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

